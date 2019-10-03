PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 3

Oct 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Boris Johnson sends in contentious plan to break Brexit deadlock on.ft.com/2ot4VPY

- US hits EU goods with new tariffs after WTO ruling on.ft.com/2ptdtqt

- Dave Lewis declares 'mission accomplished' at Tesco on.ft.com/2oAU5aG

Overview

- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a final Brexit offer on Wednesday which he hopes will end Britain’s three-year Brexit agony, winning praise from Eurosceptics at home but prompting serious doubts about whether it could unlock a deal with the European Union.

- U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration is moving to impose 25% tariffs on a wide range of imports from the European Union as early as Oct. 18, after prevailing in a WTO case over EU’s aircraft subsidies.

- Tesco Plc Chief executive Dave Lewis, who has run the company for five years, announced his departure on Wednesday, and said Ken Murphy, a former executive at healthcare group Walgreens Boots Alliance will be a successor.