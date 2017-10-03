PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 3

Oct 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

The failure of Britain’s Monarch Airlines on Monday left more than 100,000 tourists stranded abroad, prompting the government to start flying them back in what was billed as the country’s biggest peacetime repatriation effort.

The Standards Board for Alternative Investments on Tuesday set out its plans for a new tool to help investors and managers compare costs across investments after an effort to improve fee transparency by alternative investments — including hedge funds, private equity, infrastructure and derivatives — fell short.

The UK’s National Audit Office launched an investigation into government money given to Learndirect, in a move that turns up the pressure on the country’s largest adult training and apprenticeships business.

Three former senior Tesco Plc executives carried on "conniving and manipulating" after a hole in the retailer's accounts began "spiralling out of control" during the first half of 2014, a court heard on Monday.