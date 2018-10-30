PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 30

Oct 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Cuadrilla pauses UK fracking after third tremor on.ft.com/2ESrc1w

BT Security head Mark Hughes quits after 16 years on.ft.com/2EOp3DX

Hammond confirms additional 27.6 billion stg a year for NHS by 2024 on.ft.com/2EScPKu

Overview

British shale gas company Cuadrilla has halted fracking at its exploration site in Lancashire, after a 1.1 magnitude tremor was detected on Monday, making it the second time in a week the company has had to pause fracking due to earth tremors.

Chief Executive Mark Hughes has left BT Security, making him the latest in a string of senior executives to exit the company over the last two years.

Chancellor Philip Hammond has given an additional 27.6 billion pounds ($35.34 billion) a year by 2023-2024 to the National Health Service, adding that mental health and social care would get more money. ($1 = 0.7811 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)