PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 31

Oct 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Monzo raises 85 million stg to help launch new products and expand on.ft.com/2ABTB7V

S&P warns no-deal Brexit would spark recession on.ft.com/2ABhfBc

WH Smith agrees 155 million stg deal for US airport chain InMotion on.ft.com/2ABXo4U

Overview

Digital bank Monzo said on Wednesday it raised 85 million pounds ($107.98 million) in the latest round that values it at 1 billion pounds, adding that the British company planned to double its headcount.

Ratings agency Standard & Poor’s said on Tuesday that the base-case scenario for Brexit would be that UK and the European Union strike a deal and that a no-deal Brexit would likely tip Britain into a long recession.

Books, newspaper and stationery seller WH Smith Plc said on Tuesday it agreed to buy airport-based digital accessories chain InMotion, for 155 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7872 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)