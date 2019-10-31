PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 31

Oct 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Jeremy Corbyn to set campaign tone by targeting rich individuals on.ft.com/2BYt7gw

Twitter to ban political ads on.ft.com/2PxzDmt

Nicky Morgan joins Tory moderates not standing at election

on.ft.com/2NoXX7v

Overview

UK’s Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will on Thursday set the tone of his election campaign with a direct attack on “the privileged few” who are benefiting from a “corrupt system”, naming individual millionaires whom the UK opposition party wants to target.

Twitter Inc will ban political advertising on its platform next month, the company’s chief executive Jack Dorsey said on Wednesday.

UK’s culture minister Nicky Morgan announced on Wednesday a decision to not stand as a Tory parliamentary candidate at the UK general election. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)