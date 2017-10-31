PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 31

Oct 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

UK finance minister Philip Hammond will not break his fiscal rules to increase public spending in the autumn budget and fears investors, already worried by Brexit, will be spooked if he abandons the fiscal framework adopted only a year ago, the chancellor’s allies said.

British petrochemicals company Ineos on Monday agreed to buy fashion brand Belstaff, best known for its waxed cotton motorcycle jackets, in the latest off-beat project by Ineos’s billionaire founder Jim Ratcliffe.

Key details about reports outlining the economic impact of Britain leaving the EU on 58 industries will not be released by the Brexit ministry which said it needs to carry out policymaking in a “safe space”. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)