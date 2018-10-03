PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 4

Oct 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines ITV rules itself out of bidding for Endemol Shine

Vodafone chief warns governments on ‘artificial’ 5G auctions France to act by decree as plans for no-deal Brexit accelerate Overview

British broadcaster ITV has withdrawn its bid to acquire Netherlands-based production company Endemol Shine, leaving Banijay, the French television group, and Endeavor, the Hollywood talent agency turned media company, among the final bidders for the owner of series such as Big Brother. on.ft.com/2OzykDz

New chief executive of Vodafone Nick Read warned governments not to gouge the struggling telecoms sector by designing "artificial" spectrum auctions designed to boost their cash-strapped coffers. on.ft.com/2y58bDh The French government is assuming wide-ranging decree powers to put in place customs controls, safeguard rights for British expatriates and ensure cross-Channel trains continue to run, in an attempt to step up its preparations for a no-deal Brexit. on.ft.com/2DT0sgA (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)