PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 4

Oct 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- EU doubts grow over Boris Johnson's Brexit offer on.ft.com/2In45LP

- PayPal on the verge of quitting Facebook's Libra project on.ft.com/354OtX6

- UK and U.S. sign agreement on access to terrorist data on.ft.com/354Y4gt

Overview

- The European Union leaders said they have deep concerns about British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s new Brexit proposals as Johnson insisted he had made a “genuine attempt to bridge the chasm” between the two sides.

- U.S. digital money transfer platform PayPal Holdings Inc is on the verge of leaving Facebook Inc’s Libra project after having pulled out of a key meeting in Washington on Thursday.

- The United States and the United Kingdom signed bilateral data access agreement on Thursday allowing each government to seek information around serious crimes directly from U.S. based technology companies.