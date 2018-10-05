PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 5

Oct 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Facebook acknowledges ‘mistakes’ over Brett Kavanaugh hearing

British Home Stores set for limited return to UK market

GE’s profitable performance could grant new CEO a $230 mln payday

Overview

Facebook Inc acknowledged its leadership team had made "mistakes" after Joel Kaplan, vice-president for company's global public policy, appeared at last week's congressional hearing of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who was being questioned about allegations that he committed sexual assault as a teenager. on.ft.com/2zRWIYX

British Home Stores is making a limited return to the UK market after the company's Qatari owners reached an agreement with Beales, a privately owned department store group. on.ft.com/2zTkcNd

General Electric Co's new chief executive Larry Culp could be paid more than $230 million in shares if he succeeds in raising the company's share price by 50-150 per cent by September 2022. on.ft.com/2zTyH3M (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)