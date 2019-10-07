PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 7

Oct 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- HSBC to axe up to 10,000 jobs in cost-cutting drive on.ft.com/2Is8c9m

- National Grid open to giving up managing UK's electricity on.ft.com/2Mm5YJA

- Boris Johnson urges Brussels to compromise on Brexit on.ft.com/2pJk14m

Overview

- HSBC Holdings Plc is planning to cut up to 10,000 jobs as interim Chief Executive Officer Noel Quinn seeks to reduce costs across the banking group.

- National Grid Plc is open to give up its role managing UK’s electricity system to an independent body if policymakers decided it was the “right thing to do”, according to company’s Chief Executive officer John Pettigrew.

- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday urged the European Union to compromise on a Brexit deal, as he insisted the UK would leave the bloc without an agreement if necessary on October 31. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)