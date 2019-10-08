PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 8

Oct 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines - Oyo founder invests $700m in $1.5bn funding round on.ft.com/2VjZr6w

- World Bank boss warns global growth could disappoint on.ft.com/2VmBafU

- BlackRock replaces ousted HR boss on.ft.com/2oYptjy

Overview

SoftBank Group Corp backed hotel chain Oyo has raised $1.5 billion from investors including its 25-year-old founder Ritesh Agarwal.

The President of the World Bank David Malpass has warned global growth could fall short of the 2.6% rate it predicted in June.

The world’s largest fund manager BlackRock Inc has appointed Manish Mehta as global head of human resources effective immediately