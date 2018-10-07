PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 8

Oct 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Pret A Manger supplier rejects contamination allegation

Andy Haldane tapped to tackle UK’s productivity puzzle

Landlords struggle to offload billions in UK retail property

Overview

CoYo, the vegan food company that allegedly supplied the contaminated coconut yoghurt blamed by Pret A Manger for the death of one of its customers, has hit back and said the allegations made by the sandwich chain are "unfounded". on.ft.com/2y766qm

Andy Haldane, chief economist at the Bank of England, is to be made a senior government adviser on improving Britain’s poor productivity record. on.ft.com/2QurnAM

UK landlords are struggling to offload billions of pounds' worth of shopping centres and retail parks, as the crisis in bricks-and-mortar retail ripples into the property sector. on.ft.com/2y7fbPG