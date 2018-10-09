PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 9

Oct 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Trafigura sells 50% stake in Impala unit on.ft.com/2Cy6sdr

Watchdog to examine banning auditors from consulting work on.ft.com/2zYHFwn

May seeks frictionless trade in return for deal on Irish border on.ft.com/2QzebLd

Ryanair pilots union blames chief O'Leary for stalled talks on.ft.com/2QA9Bfy

Overview

Trafigura has entered a deal to sell a 50-percent in stake in the majority of its oil ports, warehouses and bulk terminals to IFM Investors.

The Financial Reporting Council said on Monday it will consider whether to ban firms from doing any consulting work for the companies they audit.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is demanding that Brussels offer “precise” guarantees that Britain and the EU will enjoy frictionless trade after Brexit.

Ryanair will not be able to improve relations between pilots and management as long as Chief Executive Michael O’Leary is in charge, John Moore, head of industrial relations at the British Airline Pilots’ Association said. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)