Company News
October 9, 2019 / 12:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 9

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Nissan appoints China boss as chief executive on.ft.com/30WinJF

- Johnson & Johnson hit with $8-bln court order over antipsychotic drug on.ft.com/2VxecmE

- Vodafone to close 1,000 shops across Europe on.ft.com/2ATnnUR

Overview

- Nissan Motor Co said on Tuesday that it has named its Senior Vice President Makoto Uchida as the next chief executive officer.

- Johnson & Johnson will have to pay $8 billion over claims that it failed to warn young men taking its antipsychotic drug Risperdal could grow breasts, a jury said on Tuesday.

- Chief Executive of Vodafone Group Plc Nick Read said on Tuesday that the company is looking to shut 15% of its 7,700 stores in Europe and upgrade few of the remaining outlets.

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below