FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 9
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 9, 2017 / 12:47 AM / 11 days ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 9

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* City of London plans new court to handle cyber and fraud cases on.ft.com/2y42NS5

* Brexit ball is in the EU's court, May to tell MPs on.ft.com/2y1FTuj

* EU raids Polish and Dutch banking groups over fintech access on.ft.com/2fVe8Jg

* Mixcloud strikes music streaming deal with Warner on.ft.com/2fWMpI8

Overview

- The City of London Corporation announced plans for a centralised court focusing on fraud and cyber crime. The new courtroom complex would be located on or around Fleet Street.

- “Ball is in their court”, Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to tell other EU countries, as she pushes to make progress in deadlocked talks.

- European regulators raided offices of banking authorities in Poland and the Netherlands on an antitrust crackdown on lenders that block fintech rivals from gaining legitimate access to customer information.

- SoundCloud rival Mixcloud has struck a licensing deal with Warner Music to start a subscription business. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Peter Cooney)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.