PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct. 9

Headlines

Thousands of UK businesses not prepared for Brexit, MPs told on.ft.com/36ZbwpJ

TalkTalk in discussions with Toscafund over takeover approach on.ft.com/2I3s2u6

UK regulator calls on companies to make reports more accessible on.ft.com/3lrAkdJ

Overview

Tens of thousands of UK businesses are still not prepared for the end of the Brexit transition period, civil servants warned on Thursday, amid growing fears that the Calais-Dover crossing will be plunged into chaos next year.

UK broadband provider TalkTalk is in discussions with Toscafund after the hedge fund that already owns a near-30% stake in the group made a takeover approach.

UK companies will be made to split up their annual reports and provide extra information tailored to non-expert readers, under radical proposals set out by the UK accounting watchdog. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)