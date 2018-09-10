PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 10

Sept 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

UK insolvency service to investigate Bell Pottinger directors on.ft.com/2wTG7Sw

Debenhams may close stores as it draws up restructuring plans on.ft.com/2wVHHmL

New Swiss budget airline launches fundraising on.ft.com/2wWFs2R

Overview

Public relations firm Bell Pottinger is being investigated by the UK insolvency service for work in South Africa that led to the company’s collapse last year.

Debenhams has asked advisers to explore restructuring plans with KPMG investigating turnaround options that may also include it asking creditors to accept a compulsory voluntary arrangement.

A new Swiss budget airline hopes to raise at least $100 million in Switzerland this week to launch a low-cost, long-haul airline.