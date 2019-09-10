PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 10

Sept 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Former Brexit negotiator Olly Robbins to join Goldman Sachs

SoftBank urges WeWork to shelve IPO

PPI scandal hits 50 bln stg after claims rise at Lloyds and Barclays

Overview

Former British Prime Minister Theresa May’s chief Brexit negotiator Olly Robbins is set to join Goldman Sachs Group Inc .

SoftBank Group Corp, the biggest outside shareholder in the We Company, is urging WeWork to shelve its much anticipated initial public offering after it received a cool reception from investors, according to people briefed on the discussions.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc and Barclays Plc said on Monday they would set aside around $2 billion more each as last-minute compensation claims, in order to settle payment protection insurance scandal, a scandal that dates back to 1990s for mis-selling of payment protection insurance. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)