PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 11

Headlines

Overview

At least one UK high street bank said it is discussing whether there is a way to claim compensation from British Airways, after a hack stole financial details of 380,000 customers.

Litigation funder Vannin Capital said it intends to float on the London Stock Exchange as it looks to match the success of its listed rivals.

State-owned rail operator Network Rail will sell more than 5,000 commercial properties for about 1.5 billion pounds ($1.95 billion)to Blackstone Group and London-based Telereal Trillium.

Oil and Gas UK has warned that a no-deal Brexit risks causing labour shortages in North Sea oil and gas facilities serious enough to force production shutdowns. ($1 = 0.7679 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)