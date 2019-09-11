PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 11

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

BMW Oxford workers face being forced on unpaid leave under no-deal Brexit on.ft.com/2A9X6Ba

Rothesay raises £900 mln to back surge in new business

on.ft.com/31d0mYB

Cobham shareholder to vote against £4 bln takeover

on.ft.com/2A44rCm

Overview

German carmaker BMW is prepared to shut its Oxford plant for at least two weeks in the event of a no-deal Brexit forcing the workers to take unpaid leave, Chief Financial Officer Nicolas Peter said on Tuesday.

Privately owned insurer Rothesay Life raised 900 million pounds ($1.11 billion) of fresh capital to back a surge in new business, the company said on Tuesday.

UK’s Sanderson Asset Management, a leading shareholder in aerospace company Cobham Plc, said it was “inclined to vote against” the planned 4 billion pounds takeover by U.S. buyout firm Advent International.