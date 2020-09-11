PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept. 11

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Brussels threatens legal action over UK Brexit treaty breach on.ft.com/3ik2rul

- Russian hackers are targeting both U.S. parties, Microsoft says on.ft.com/3k7hRmc

- Public trust in vaccines rises in most of Europe, study says on.ft.com/2RgT1nk

- UK must intervene in Nvidia deal for Arm, says Labour on.ft.com/35omTX8

Overview

- The European Union told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that he should scrap a plan to break their Brexit divorce treaty, warning that the proposal had “seriously damaged trust between the EU and UK”.

- Hackers linked to the Russian government that targeted the U.S. Democratic party in 2016 are now attacking both Democrats and Republicans during the current U.S. presidential race, Microsoft Corp has said.

- Public confidence in vaccines has risen over the past five years in most of Europe, suggesting that a COVID-19 vaccine would have good take-up across the continent, even though confidence in some other parts of the world has declined, according to a survey of global attitudes to vaccinations published in The Lancet.

- The UK must end its “silence” over the potential takeover of SoftBank Group Corp’s Arm Holdings and should insist that the chip company’s headquarters remains in the UK, the opposition Labour party said. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)