PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 12

Sept 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

A parliamentary investigation has concluded that the UK’s East Coast mainline rail franchise, which was nationalised in May, failed because of the private operators’ “over-optimism” and the government’s “unrealistic” expectations.

Mark Carney will stay on as Bank of England governor until the end of January 2020 providing continuity during Brexit, which Philip Hammond warned might be “turbulent.”

The Autorité des Marchés Financiers, France’s financial watchdog, has accused “certain” online trading platforms of encouraging retail investors to “circumvent” new European rules on highly speculative trading products. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)