PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 12

Sept 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Yellowhammer document sets out potential damage of no-deal Brexit

Four Seasons to be taken over by H/2 Capital Partners

Italy joins forces with UK in European fighter jet race

The British ministers released the “Operation Yellowhammer” plan on Wednesday which contains the government’s plan for a no-deal Brexit, the plan warns delays at Dover, widespread protests, travel disruption and potential shortages of food, medicines and fuel.

British care home operator Four Seasons is set to be taken over by the U.S. hedge fund H/2 Capital Partners for an estimated value of 400 million pounds ($493.24 million).

Italy and Britain signed a statement of intent on Wednesday to develop a new generation of European fighter jets. ($1 = 0.8110 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)