PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 13

Headlines

- South Africa businesses under pressure to cut KPMG ties

- UK cites Fox News as hurdle to Rupert Murdoch’s Sky deal

- DowDuPont revises its break-up plan

Overview

- Businesses in South Africa have come under pressure to cut ties with KPMG over the auditor's work for companies owned by the Gupta family, as the fallout deepens from a scandal that has caused the collapse of Bell Pottinger's British arm. on.ft.com/2eTrwgk

- Concerns over standards at Fox News Network has put Rupert Murdoch's proposed 11.7 billion pound ($15.54 billion) takeover of European pay-TV group Sky Plc into doubt after the UK government signalled that it was likely to widen an investigation by regulators into the deal. on.ft.com/2eUDlTF

- DowDuPont has revised its plan to break up into three separate companies by shifting some operations in the three units, a plan welcomed by its activist investors. on.ft.com/2eTwDx8