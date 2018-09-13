PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 13

Sept 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- UK travellers face Europe ban without Brexit deal

- JD Wetherspoon dumps Jägermeister ahead of Brexit

- RBS chairman defends losses on government share sale

In the event of “no deal” Brexit, many British holidaymakers could be stopped from travelling to Europe, according to government papers due to be released on Thursday.

Pub chain JD Wetherspoon’s Chairman Tim Martin said that the company will ditch several EU-made tipples, including German herbal liquor Jägermeister and French brandies Courvoisier VS and Hennessy Fine de Cognac starting Sept. 26, as Britain prepares to leave the European Union.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc Chairman Howard Davies said that the British government is "very unlikely" to recoup its investment in Royal Bank of Scotland. Davies had defended the losses as the price of rescuing the country's banking sector during the financial crisis a decade ago.