PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 14

Sept 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- U.S. orders agencies to stop using Kaspersky cyber software

- South African opposition sets sights on McKinsey

- Facebook acts to protect brands with new ad placement rules

- Toshiba to speed up talks with Bain-led group on $20bn chip sale

Overview

- The Trump administration on Wednesday told U.S. government agencies to remove Kaspersky Lab products from their networks, saying it was concerned about the ties between certain Kaspersky officials and Russian intelligence. on.ft.com/2vUeIxv

- South Africa's main opposition party has taken aim at Global consultancy McKinsey for its involvement in the scandal surrounding the Gupta business family that has caused the collapse of Bell Pottinger's British arm. on.ft.com/2vUacyP

- Facebook has tightened its rules on who can make money from advertising on its network, after brands withdrew their ads from Youtube for being placed before explicit or controversial content. on.ft.com/2vUasOj

- Toshiba Corp said on Wednesday it has agreed to focus on selling its prized chips unit to a group led by Bain Capital, although it is not ruling out a deal with other bidders. on.ft.com/2vUaDcr (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)