PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 14

Sept 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Carney warns cabinet of no-deal Brexit property crash on.ft.com/2QpWlLk

Skripal poisoning suspects deny involvement in attack on.ft.com/2QvfQC2

UK travellers face multiple EU roadblocks in no-deal Brexit on.ft.com/2QtCvis

Overview

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney warned Prime Minister Theresa May’s cabinet on Thursday that British house prices would fall by 35 percent in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

The two Russians accused by Britain of poisoning former spy Sergei Skripal in Salisbury made an appearance on Russian state TV on Thursday to deny any involvement in the attack and said that they were innocent tourists who had flown to London for fun and visited the city of Salisbury to see its cathedral.

In the event of a no-deal Brexit, UK nationals travelling to the rest of Europe could face hurdles including the need to carry multiple driving licences and higher mobile phone roaming charges, the British government said on Thursday.