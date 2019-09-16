PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 16

Sept 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

GM workers set to strike after talks on pay and benefits break down on.ft.com/2O9Hlmh

Brexit secretary raises possibility of standstill transition deal on.ft.com/2O3Euv6

Saudi Arabia faces weeks without full oil production after attack on.ft.com/30312D8

Overview

Thousands of Workers at General Motors will go on strike in the first auto industry walkout in more than a decade, after talks between the company and the United Auto Workers broke down over pay and healthcare benefits at the automaker’s U.S. factories.

Brexit secretary Steve Barclay has said Britain could stay in a standstill transition deal with the EU until the end of 2022.

Saudi Arabia faces weeks without full crude and gas production capacity after an attack on Saudi Aramco’s plants on Saturday.