PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 17

Sept 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

The asset management arm of insurer Aviva Plc, the ninth-largest holder of Unilever NV’s UK-listed stocks, will fight its headquarters shift to the Netherlands in a sign of growing unrest among British investors.

The Dutch bank ING Groep NV will start assessing its $600 billion lending portfolio based on climate impact in order to align with the emissions reductions required by the Paris climate agreement.

Deutsche Bank is considering shifting large volumes of assets from London to Frankfurt after the UK’s planned exit from the European Union next year to meet demands from European regulators. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by daniel Wallis)