September 17, 2018 / 12:44 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 17

2 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Big UK shareholder in Unilever to fight headquarters shift on.ft.com/2QC5jFA

ING to assess $600bn loan portfolio based on climate impact on.ft.com/2QAQfrK

Deutsche to shift more assets and ringfence UK unit after Brexit on.ft.com/2MCkgnO

Overview

The asset management arm of insurer Aviva Plc, the ninth-largest holder of Unilever NV’s UK-listed stocks, will fight its headquarters shift to the Netherlands in a sign of growing unrest among British investors.

The Dutch bank ING Groep NV will start assessing its $600 billion lending portfolio based on climate impact in order to align with the emissions reductions required by the Paris climate agreement.

Deutsche Bank is considering shifting large volumes of assets from London to Frankfurt after the UK’s planned exit from the European Union next year to meet demands from European regulators. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by daniel Wallis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
