PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 17

Media and events company Endeavor Group Holdings Inc said on Monday it is planning to raise up to $619 million in an initial public offering that could value the California based company at as much as $7.8 billion.

Medical robotics company CMR Surgical has raised 195 million pound ($242.31 million) in a funding that raised the value of Cambridge based company to more than 1 billion pound.

Man Group said on Monday that former Deutsche Bank chief executive John Cryan is appointed as the chairman, replacing Ian Livingston.

Kazakh financial group Kaspi.kz, said on Monday that it is planning to list its shares in London this year.