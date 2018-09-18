PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 18

Sept 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Santander in early talks to acquire City brokers Peel Hunt on.ft.com/2QBiBlr

UK energy upstart Ovo buys majority stake in Germany's 4hundred on.ft.com/2QEsxdT

PwC says recruits do not want to work in costly London on.ft.com/2QDVLtt

Overview

Spanish lender Banco Santander SA talks to buy stockbroker Peel Hunt. The move comes as Santander looks to beef up its corporate and investment banking division

Biggest energy provider in UK Ovo buys majority stake in Germany’s 4hundred. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Accountancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers to recruit more graduates and school leavers outside London. The proportion of UK employees based in London is falling as more people are hired outside the capital, including Manchester, Birmingham, Edinburgh and Belfast. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)