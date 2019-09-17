PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 18

Sept 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Looming election set to delay appointment of Bank of England governor

Vitol forms gas trading venture with Mozambique

Johnson steps up plans for all-Ireland trade after Brexit

Overview

Bank of England governor's appointment will be pushed back until after the forthcoming election, according to people briefed on the matter. on.ft.com/31x5ZAP

Energy trader Vitol said on Tuesday it is teaming up with Mozambique's state oil firm ENH to focus on liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and condensate. on.ft.com/31xgaWb

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold talks with German chancellor Angela Merkel and few other European Union leaders next week regarding Brexit policy. on.ft.com/302OHy1 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)