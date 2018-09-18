PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 19

Sept 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Brussels threatens legal action against UK over customs fraud on.ft.com/2xxHd5N

Nestlé, Unilever and Coca-Cola bid for GSK's Horlicks unit on.ft.com/2xyvrrW

Starbucks' European business paid 2.8 percent UK tax last year on.ft.com/2xttLQB

Overview

European Commission escalated an ongoing case against British government over customs fraud. Brussels threatened legal action for failing to collect 2 billion pounds in lost customs duties.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is expected to produce a shortlist of bidders in the next two weeks. Nestle SA, Unilever , and Coca-Cola Co are among bidders for GlaxoSmithKline’s Indian Horlicks nutrition business.

Coffee chain Starbucks Corp’s revealed that its largest European operation paid $5.9 million of tax in the UK on profits of $213 million. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)