PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 20

Sept 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

London mayor steps up battle against surge in violent crime on.ft.com/2xuG9zC

TSB loses another senior banker on.ft.com/2xzEYPL

British American Tobacco to replace chief executive Durante on.ft.com/2xA4G6D

Overview

Sadiq Khan funds unit to echo Glasgow approach by allocated 500,000 pounds to establish a violence reduction unit in London. The initiative will tackle violent crime as a public health issue.

TSB’s senior banker Jonathan Hall will leave the company at the end of this month. Hall had led customer compensation after April’s IT fiasco. News of his departure comes a fortnight after the exit of former chief executive Paul Pester.

British American Tobacco Plc has identified a successor to replace CEO Nicandro Durante. Durante who served as CEO for eight years, will retire next year in April. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)