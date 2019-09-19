PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 20

Sept 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Thomas Cook lenders seek £200m to add to rescue on.ft.com/308O9qn

Airbnb plans to go public in 2020 on.ft.com/3094Sdn

French retailer Casino in talks to sell discount chain on.ft.com/30f15et

Overview

An attempt by Thomas Cook to secure a rescue deal have been hindered by demands from its lenders to secure an additional 200 million pound ($250.44 million) funding.

Home rental company Airbnb said on Thursday that it is planning to go public in 2020.

Debt-laden retailer Casino Guichard Perrachon SA said on Thursday it is in talks to sell its French discount store chain Leader Price to German rival Aldi.