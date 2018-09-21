FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 21, 2018

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 21

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

HSBC appoints new heads of Europe and private banking on.ft.com/2xCir4E

RBS in discussions with BoE over share buyback on.ft.com/2QKGGGB

The man with the golden payout — Aston boss to collect £22m on.ft.com/2xDDrbl

Overview

HSBC Holdings Plc’s new CEO John Flint has reshuffled his top management team. António Simões stepped down as CEO of Europe and head of HSBC Bank Plc

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc is in discussions with Bank of England about launching share buyback as it aims to speed up privatisation.

Aston Martin released a prospectus on Thursday stating that CEO Andy Palmer is in line to collect shares worth 5.6 million pounds a year for the next four years. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

