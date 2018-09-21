PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 21

Sept 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

HSBC Holdings Plc’s new CEO John Flint has reshuffled his top management team. António Simões stepped down as CEO of Europe and head of HSBC Bank Plc

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc is in discussions with Bank of England about launching share buyback as it aims to speed up privatisation.

Aston Martin released a prospectus on Thursday stating that CEO Andy Palmer is in line to collect shares worth 5.6 million pounds a year for the next four years. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)