PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 23

Thomas Cook faces collapse as marathon talks end

Goldman Sachs plans to launch stocks and shares Isa

UK business groups fear repercussions if they criticise no-deal Brexit

Thomas Cook Group Plc, the world’s oldest travel firm, collapsed as talks to secure a 1.1 billion pounds ($1.37 billion) rescue deal for the travel group ended without a deal announced.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc is set to enter the UK retail investment market for the first time with a stocks and shares Isa (Individual Savings account), marking the latest expansion of Goldman’s consumer bank Marcus, which was launched in the United States in 2016.

Some of Britain’s business lobby groups believe they face being cold-shouldered by the government if they step up warnings about the consequences of a no-deal Brexit.