PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 24

Headlines

Overview

Sky Plc will operate independently after Comcast Corp completes its 30 billion pounds ($39.25 billion)takeover of the British media company, the U.S. cable group’s chief executive has said after winning a drawn-out battle against rivals Walt Disney and 21st Century Fox.

Canada’s Barrick Gold Corp is in talks to merge with its London-listed rival Randgold Resources in a $18 billion deal following a dismal year for the mining sector.

Founder of UK stockbroker Numis Securities Oliver Hemsley is leading a consortium to invest 10.5 million pounds ($13.74 million) into Nex Exchange in return for a controlling stake in the rival to London’s Aim. ($1 = 0.7643 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)