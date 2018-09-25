PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 24

Sept 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Google defends search algorithms against bias claims

Tesco Bank faces record fine over 2016 cyber attack

TPG in talks to take over Abraaj’s healthcare fund

Overview

Alphabet Inc's Google announced a number of new features that take full advantage of the reams of personal data that it collects, following rising allegations of political bias and its handling of personal data. on.ft.com/2MTCaCB

The Financial Conduct Authority and Tesco Plc's banking arm are locked in negotiations over a penalty for a cyber attack incident that took place in late 2016, with regulators considering a fine as high as 30 million pounds ($39.35 million). on.ft.com/2QW6mA3

U.S. private equity firm TPG has entered exclusive negotiations to take over management of Abraaj's $1 billion healthcare fund, another step in the dismantling of the Dubai-based group's emerging markets empire. on.ft.com/2DsooYa ($1 = 0.7624 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)