PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 24

Headlines

- Thomas Cook collapses after knife-edge rescue talks fail on.ft.com/2mcBDnG

- Apple to make new Mac Pro in Austin after securing tariff waivers on.ft.com/2miif8A

- Nissan and Carlos Ghosn settle with SEC over pay disclosure on.ft.com/2kERhHR

- PwC pays $7.9 mln to settle improper conduct claims on.ft.com/2mak0op

Overview

- Thomas Cook Group Plc said on Monday that the failure of rescue talks between banks, shareholders and the British government meant “it had no choice but to take steps to enter into compulsory liquidation with immediate effect”.

- Apple Inc said on Monday its new Mac Pro will be made in Austin, Texas, after the iPhone maker secured some relief on tariffs by the U.S. government.

- Nissan Motor Co and its former Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn have agreed to settle fraud charges with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision over claims Ghosn hid $140 million of his pay package.

- PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP agreed to pay U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission $7.9 million to settle charges of improper conduct during its audits of over a dozen companies. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)