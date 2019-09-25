PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept. 25

Sept 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- House launches Trump impeachment inquiry on.ft.com/2msQA52

- Boris Johnson forced to fly home to face anger of parliament on.ft.com/2mWQumo

- WeWork's Adam Neumann to step down as chief executive on.ft.com/2kUWWK1

- Struggling ThyssenKrupp moves to dismiss chief executive on.ft.com/2n0mtCm

Overview

- U.S. Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said House of Representatives will launch a formal impeachment inquiry on President Donald Trump and accused Trump of enlisting a foreign power to help win 2020 elections.

- UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will fly back to London on Wednesday to face calls for his resignation, after Britain’s highest court ruled unanimously that his advice to the Queen to suspend parliament for five weeks was unlawful.

- WeWork Chief Executive Adam Neumann has been pushed out of the lossmaking property firm, after SoftBank Group Corp and other shareholders lost faith in the 40-year-old co-founder in the wake of the collapse of its initial public offering.

- The supervisory board of the German conglomerate ThyssenKrupp AG said on Tuesday it will start talks soon to end the contract of current Chief Executive Guido Kerkhoff, after just 14 months in the job. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)