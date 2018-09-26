PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 26

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines Smith & Wesson owner loses shareholder vote over gun safety

Clothing retailer Next first to play down Brexit threat

Michael Kors plans to boost Versace sales after 1.83 billion euro ($2.15 billion) deal

Overview

Shareholders voted to require owner of Smith & Wesson, American Outdoor Brands to provide evidence that it is working on gun safety and monitoring violence associated with its products, following the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida. on.ft.com/2xYTz7B Clothing retailer Next Plc became the first retailer to offer full details of how it has prepared for Brexit, and the impact on its prices and finances, saying it was well prepared should Britain crash out of the EU without a deal. on.ft.com/2xYTz7B Michael Kors plans to ramp up online revenues and sales of high-margin accessories at Versace, as the U.S. group seeks to fashion a new image for itself after agreeing to buy the family-owned Milanese fashion house. on.ft.com/2Ie35YV ($1 = 0.8501 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)