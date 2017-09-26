PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 26

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

The European Union rejected British Prime Minister Theresa May’s demand for fast-tracked talks on a Brexit transition, in the fourth round of discussion in Brussels, with the EU’s Brexit chief negotiator Michel Barnier saying his mandate excluded discussing a transition until “sufficient progress” had been made on citizen rights, Ireland and a financial settlement.

Britain’s opposition Labour Party wants to nationalise private finance initiative contracts as part of plans to roll back private sector involvement in UK public services, John McDonnell, shadow chancellor, announced in a speech on Monday to his party’s annual conference.

Mark Johnson, the former global head of forex cash trading at HSBC Holdings Plc who is on trial in the United States on charges he schemed to front-run a $3.5 billion currency deal, “threw his client under a bus to make more and more money”, prosecutors argued on Monday.

U.S. ride-hailing company Lyft has been working on a plan to expand internationally and is eyeing cities including London, Toronto and Mexico City, according to a person familiar with the internal discussions, at a time its competitor Uber Technologies Inc fights to overturn a planned ban in London. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)