PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept. 26

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson refused to take any blame for his defeat in the Supreme Court and paved the way for an acrimonious “people versus parliament” general election with a defiant defence of his Brexit strategy.

- Saudi Arabia’s oil production has rebounded to more than 8 million barrels a day, still leaving the kingdom’s output at least 1.5 million barrels a day below the level it was before the attacks on its energy infrastructure earlier this month.

- SoftBank Group Corp is in talks with WeWork to increase a $1.5 billon investment it agreed to put into the office leasing company next year, with the Japanese group considering promising an extra $1 billion or more to change the terms of a warrant agreement it struck this year with WeWork.

- The regulatory crackdown on e-cigarettes prompted Philip Morris International to call off talks about a $200 billion merger with Altria Group Inc and resulted in a change of leadership at vaping company Juul, in which Altria has a 35 per cent, to sack its chief executive and suspend US advertising. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)