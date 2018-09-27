PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 27

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Goldman Sachs opens rival to UK high-street lenders TFS-ICAP pleads guilty to securities fraud

Race for top ECB banking job narrows down to three Overview Goldman Sachs is opening its UK consumer bank Marcus, the first international expansion of Goldman's new retail business, with an offer of interest rates higher than many rivals. on.ft.com/2QaXkOG

Brokerage firm TFS-ICAP pleaded guilty to securities fraud in relation to a criminal investigation by the New York attorney-general's office into foreign exchange currency options. on.ft.com/2xHks0j Ireland's deputy central bank governor, Sharon Donnery, France's Robert Ophele and Italy's Andrea Enria have been shortlisted by the European Central Bank to become the euro zone's new top banking regulator. The five-year position will become vacant at the end of the year when France's Daniel Nouy, current chair, will step down. on.ft.com/2IkH2Qw