PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept. 27

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Boris Johnson to stick to claims of Brexit 'surrender' in election campaign on.ft.com/2nA6VoZ

- Entertainment group Endeavor shelves plan for IPO on.ft.com/2lXXNud

- WeWork halts all new lease agreements to stem losses on.ft.com/2m9rfx7

Overview

- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will put his claim that his Brexit opponents are “surrendering” to European Union at the heart of the Conservative election campaign, despite warnings he was inflaming “hatred”.

- Talent agency Endeavor Group Holdings said on Thursday it had abandoned plans to list on Friday after it faced limited investor interest.

- WeWork is halting all new lease agreements with property owners as the company tries to stem losses, the Financial Times reports citing according to people briefed on the matter. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)