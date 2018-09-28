PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 28

Sept 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

JCPenney CFO to leave retailer by end of September

Perella Weinberg hires bankers for IPO

Danske Bank whistleblower seeks Danish and Estonian authorities’ protection Overview

JCPenney has started a search for a new chief financial officer after Jeffrey Davis informed the indebted retailer he was leaving by the end of this month. on.ft.com/2xSzjEt

Perella Weinberg Partners has hired Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase to advise the boutique investment bank on a potential initial public offering. on.ft.com/2xYe43U

Lawyers for a whistleblower at Danske Bank who alleged that its Estonian outpost was being used for massive amounts of money laundering have called on Danish and Estonian watchdogs to protect him. on.ft.com/2DAkmNf (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)