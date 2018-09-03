PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 3

Sept 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Pressure on Carney to reveal if he will stay at Bank of England

on.ft.com/2Q0q7WH

Alibaba close to signing joint venture with Russian partners

on.ft.com/2PYdP1d

U.S. cancels $300 million military aid to Pakistan

on.ft.com/2Q0satR

Overview

Bank of England governor Mark Carney is signalling a willingness to stay on beyond next year as he faces mounting pressure to reveal his intentions. Carney would be challenged on Tuesday to clarify whether he would extend his term, MPs on the Commons Treasury select committee said, keeping him in place to navigate the choppy waters of Brexit.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is in “advanced stage negotiations” to form a joint venture ecommerce company with Russian partners. Alibaba was close to agreeing a partnership with Russian internet company Mail.ru Group Ltd and the Russian Direct Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund, according to Russian officials and other people involved in the deal.

The U.S. government cancelled $300 million in military aid to Pakistan ahead of a trip to the region by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is expected to deepen military engagement with India, Pakistan’s arch-rival. Pompeo is expected to meet Pakistan’s new prime minister, Imran Khan, this week in Islamabad on his way to a summit in India. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom Editing by Bill Trott)