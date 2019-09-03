PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 3

Sept 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Boris Johnson threatens to call Oct. 14 election on.ft.com/32rgh5x

Tata Steel puts 380 jobs at risk with Newport plant closure on.ft.com/32nzs08

Saudi Arabia replaces Aramco chairman with MBS ally on.ft.com/32pthsB

Sports Direct trying to 'drive Debenhams out of business' on.ft.com/32ol7kg

Overview

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s allies have confirmed that a motion for early elections, which would be held on Oct. 14, will be published on Tuesday if rebel Tory members of Parliament pass the legislation against a no-deal Brexit.

India’s Tata Steel Ltd said on Monday that the company is planning to close Orb steelworks in south Wales with the potential loss of 380 jobs after being unable to find a buyer for the site.

Saudi Arabia has named Yasir al-Rumayyan, head of the country’s sovereign wealth fund, as the chairman of Saudi Aramco, replacing Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih, ahead of its initial public offering.

British department store group Debenhams alleged in its written arguments at a High Court hearing that British sporting goods retailer Sports Direct International Plc is funding a lawsuit against the company to drive it out of business.